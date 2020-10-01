Local Favorite Pizza Place Reopening For Indoor Dining Today

Local favorite, Contes Pizza, on Witherspoon Street in Princeton, will be reopening for indoor dining today (Thursday, October 1st), according to Facebook.

I'm sure some of their many fans are very happy about this news. But, obviously, there will be some rules. A few weeks ago when New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, first announced that indoor dining could resume in the state, Contes revealed that it would remain closed to indoor diners posting, "As you all have heard the governor is lifting indoor dining restrictions beginning Friday, September 4th. Due to the restriction of a 25% capacity, unfortunately we have made the decision to not open indoor dining as it is not feasible for us at this time. We will revisit it at a later date and keep you all posted. We will continue with our 'take out' orders. Thanks again for your patience, support and understanding."

Fast forward a few weeks, they've had time to prepare, and will be welcoming their loyal customers inside once again. The restaurant will be open at 25% capacity and they will limit the time you spend inside.

Their hours will be the same for indoor dining and takeouts:

Monday - 11:30am - 9pm

Tuesday - Friday - 11:30am - 10pm

Saturday and Sunday - 4pm - 10pm.

Their latest post reads, "Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and employees. Therefore, we will limit our seating to 25% capacity as well as keep your dining to one hour so we can allow for other patrons to dine in as well. We are strictly adhering to guidelines established by NJ State Health Officials by continually cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant, including tables, chairs, all surfaces, and restrooms. We have missed you and thank you for your support over the past several months."

My buddy, Dave & I loooove Contes Pizza. There's no better pizza in the area...those little pepperonis...yuuummm.