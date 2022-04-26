Locally Owned Coffee Shops Worth Trying In Bucks County, PA

There's nothing I love more than a good cup of coffee. I'm personally one of those people who start their morning every day with a cup because I need that boost of caffeine to help me get through my day.

I also love all types of coffee like lattes, cappuccinos, cold brews, etc. Something else I believe in just as much as staying caffeinated throughout your day is supporting local businesses.

There are so many chain restaurants and coffee shops that we pass every single day, but it's time we focus on the smaller businesses that we can start supporting also! Bucks County, PA is full of cute coffee shops that are worth either making part of your daily commute or going out of your way to try something new.

There are so many different ways to dress up a single cup of coffee and make it bougie enough to post on your Snapchat story, and these local coffee shops do just that. Take a look below to see the list of some of the small business shops you just HAVE to check out!

Bucks County Coffee Co.

250 King Manor Dr, King of Prussia, PA 19406

The Coffee Room

15 S State St, Newtown, PA 18940

Langhorne Coffee House

102 S Bellevue Ave, Langhorne, PA 19047

Pretty Bird Coffee Roasters

7 S Main St, Yardley, PA 19067

Amsterdam Coffee Bar

7 S Main St, Yardley, PA 19067

Nonno's Italian Coffee Parlor

6 E State St, Doylestown, PA 18901

Bucks On Bridge

25 Bridge St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Pot Heads Coffee House

3718 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020

Covered Bridge Coffee Roasters

220 Elmwood Ave, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053

Calm Waters Coffee Roasters

242 Mill St, Bristol, PA 19007