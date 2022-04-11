If you’re anything like me, you love a good cup of liquid caffeine in the mornings. This is why I’ve narrowed down the list of all the Dunkin’s in Mercer County, NJ, and found the best 5 that you can always rely on when you’re on the go.

A good cup of coffee is essential to my mornings, but sometimes your usual order can taste completely different from the day before.

Sometimes it's hard to know if your drink is going to be weak or strong when stopping in the mornings, but it’s always good to have one store you know you can stop at during your morning commute or lunch break.

If you haven’t seen the trend about Dunkin’s coffee lately on TikTok you’re truly missing out. It’s been all over my for you page lately, so I wanted to take part in the trend.

People have been recording themselves going around to different Dunkin Donuts locations and rating if it’s basically made well or not that day.

They’re calling it the “river water or crack” trend and you rank if your Dunkin drink that day was weak or strong.

Having a staple location you know is a safe stop to grab your favorite drink will help the stress of contemplating what drive-through you should choose.

People have been talking about how different Dunkin can taste if you go to different locations and I have to say from personal experience, this can be true. But don’t worry, with this list I’ve made for you, you’ll always have a solid drink in hand.