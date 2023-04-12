Long Beach Island, NJ Beach Badge Prices for the 2023 Season

I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

During the day it's all about the beautiful beaches on Long Beach Island but at night I love the action it brings from rides to concerts.

Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI.

LBI is a great family vacation spot with a lot of locals and vacationers from all over the east coast coming to this great place for memories, an awesome water park, a great ride pier, and some great music.

Thanks to the patch.com for these beach badge prices for the 2023 season on LBI. Beach badges for mostly 12 and up to visit the beaches. There are discounts for seniors 65 years and older with proof of age and most of these beaches have an early discount for beach badges. For more information for LBI beach badges, click here.

Ship Bottom

Season – $25

Weekly – $25

Daily – $10

Surf City

Season – $50

Weekly – $20

Daily – $10

Long Beach Township

Season – $50

Weekly – $20 (Saturday through Friday)

Daily – $10

Beach Haven

Season – $40

Weekly – $20

Daily – $10

Barnegat Light

Season – $45

Weekly – $22 (Saturday through Friday)

Daily – $5

Harvey Cedars

Season – $45

Weekly – $20 (Saturday through Friday)

Daily – $7

The best way to get your beach badges for the 2023 season is to purchase them through the Viply app. Click here for the Viply app. When you get on the app, click on New Jersey Beach Badges.

