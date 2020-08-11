Longtime Fox 29 Anchor, Joyce Evans, Announces Retirement

A longtime fixture in Philadelphia TV, Joyce Evans, will be retiring from her duties at FOX 29 as a reporter and anchor at the end of August.

The news was first publicly shared with The Inquirer and Inquirer.com on Monday, but station officials say Evans told the station of her planned retirement back in May.

The Inquirer shared excerpts from an internal memo announcing Evans' retirement.

“I know I speak for all when I say our collective hearts dropped at the news, but our hearts are also uplifted by the 24 years of incredible service Joyce has provided the viewers of Philadelphia, and the friendship she has given all those who have worked alongside her,” the station's news director, Jim Driscoll said in that memo.

Evans came to Philadelphia back in 1986 to work for KYW, which at the time was the city's NBC affiliate. She joined Fox 29 in 1996, according to her station biography.

Having worked in various roles as an anchor and reporter through the years, Evans currently serves as a reporter and weekend anchor at Fox 29.

Evans has won five Mid-Atlantic EMMY Awards, and she's been praised for her involvement in the community as well. She has also won several honors including the title of Broadcast Journalist of the year from the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists in 2008. She was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers in 2018.

The Inquirer.com looked back Evans' career and her accomplishments. Click here to read more.