It’s about to be the end of an era in Philadelphia TV history. Jim Donovan, one of the most familiar faces in Philadelphia TV history, has announced his plans to retire from Philadelphia’s CBS 3 TV in a matter of weeks.

Jim Donovan to Depart Philly’s CBS 3 This Winter

After more than 20 years on-air at CBS Philadelphia, Jim Donovan announced his plans to step away from local TV news in just over a month.

READ MORE: Longtime NBC Philadelphia Anchor, Tracy Davidson, Announces Retirement

Donovan made the announcement during Wednesday morning’s broadcast (November 12). His final broadcast at the station is scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025, the network says.

Donovan has been the anchor of the station’s morning and noon broadcasts for quite a while. He first joined the station as a consumer reporter in 2004.

Jim Donovan Celebrates a 39 Year Career

Donovan’s retirement is well earned. He has been working in TV news for 39 years.

"Jim Donovan is a Philadelphia institution," the president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia, Kelly Frank said. "His passion for advocacy, his commitment to our viewers and his ability to connect with the community have made him a trusted voice in homes across the region.

READ MORE: What Really Happened to 6abc's Jamie Apody?

Donovan remained humble in today’s announcement saying that he’s been blessed to have a career that was both meaningful and joyful for nearly four decades.

"I've had the privilege of living my dream every single day," Donovan said.

Jim went onto mention how difficult the early morning hours could be and that definitely played a role in his decision to retire at this time.

He went on to say that he’s grateful to his CBS Philadelphia family and the viewers for welcoming him into their homes each morning.

The station says it has planned a big celebration for his departure. Special on-air tributes are planned for his final week, kicking off on December 15th.