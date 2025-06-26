One of the most familiar faces in Philadelphia TV will be retiring... this week. He’s been exposing criminals and crazy stories across the region for decades, so this loss is pretty great to our city.

Fox29’s Jeff Cole Announces Retirement

He’s been known for decades as a Philadelphia muckraker who has exposed everything from corruption to closed criminal cases and more. And now his time in Philadelphia will come to an end.

We’ve just learned that longtime FOX 29 investigative reporter, Jeff Cole, will be walking away from the station after 25 years. The news was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jeff Cole's final day at FOX 29 is scheduled to be Friday, June 27.

Jeff Cole, Philadelphia’s True Investigative Reporter

Since arriving to Philadelphia in 2000, Cole has been known for uncovering some of the city’s biggest scandals. Shortly after hitting TV screens in Philly, he uncovered one of the city’s most infamous political scandals of the 2000s. He was the first to report about city councilmember Angel Ortiz driving without a driver’s license in November 2021, which launched months of scandal in City Hall.

Throughout his career he has covered everything from deadbeats to scandals and more. The Inquirer even recalled how Philly’s Mayor John Street was waiting in line in the middle of the workday to purchase an iPhone.

As you can imagine, public officials both loved and hated Jeff’s work on TV over the years.

“I started thinking every public official in this town is going to exhale when they hear that Jeff is retiring,” Jim Driscoll, Fox 29’s vice president and news director tells the Inquirer.

You can also check out more about Cole’s incredible reporting on the Inquirer’s site by clicking here. You’ll be able to easily recall some of the outrageous stories he’s covered over the years.

What’s Next For Jeff Cole?

Cole says that age played a factor in his decision to retire from FOX 29. He is now 67 years old, but he doesn’t plan on totally wrapping up working.

Jeff tells Philadelphia Inquirer that he and his wife plan to sell their Delaware County home. They’ll move back to his roots in southeastern Massachusetts to be closer to family.

“I really think it’s important to try and reposition yourself a little bit in life, to do something a little different, particularly when your partner is interested in that as well,” Jeff told The Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe.

Once he’s settled, he plans on doing some reporting as well in New England. Though, he hasn’t locked down any final plans yet. In the meantime, he’ll certainly miss Philadelphia.

“I’ve grown to absolutely love the city in a real way,” Cole says.

