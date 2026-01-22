Yet ANOTHER familiar face is departing Philadelphia TV screens. In fact, this time it marks even more changes for one of the area's most watched morning television broadcasts. What's happening?

CBS Philadelphia Morning Traffic Anchor, Chandler Lutz, Departs Station

After several years on-air as a familiar (and friendly) face guiding us through traffic situations in the Philly area, Chandler Lutz has announced that she has departed Philadelphia's CBS station (KYW-TV). Lutz had been with the station for several years.

What Happened to Chandler Lutz?

If you're wondering where the CBS Philly morning traffic reporter is, well, she's already missing from your TV screen. That's because Chandler Lutz's departure has actually already happened. Apparently it happened earlier this month.

Lutz said that she started the year by making the big decision to step away from the station. She said that she always wanted to leave thew world a little better than she found it, and used that to guide her every day on-air.

"But every day also came with a struggle of balance and life changing around me. After more than a decade of this, it came time to focus on what matters most," Lutz wrote in the social media post, which was first shared on Tuesday.

"Last week I ended my journey at CBS Philadelphia," she went on to say. "I’m signing off from one incredible chapter and here’s to whatever God has planned next."

Where is Chandler Lutz Now?

Chandler Lutz has not publicly accepted a new job just yet. When announcing the news online, she says that she's focused on her family. Lutz shared photos of her time at the station and of her family.

"For now that sweet face at the end of this post (her child) deserves so much more than a quick good morning FaceTime & I’ll be pouring my heart into the most important role I’ll ever have… being her mom," Chandler wrote.

Big Changes on CBS Philly's Morning Show

Lutz's departure from the morning broadcasts at CBS Philadelphia comes just weeks after another longtime personality departed the show.

Back in December, veteran morning anchor, Jim Donovan, retired from the station after nearly three decades on-air in Philly.

