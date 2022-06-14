Oh, this looks good. While scrolling on Facebook I noticed Cinnaholic is coming to East Windsor and I have a feeling you'll be a regular.

This is the first of its kind in the Mercer County area. OMG. Cookie Dough by the scoop. I'm all about this. Lol.

Have you heard of it before or seen one in your travels? It will be located at 319 Route 130, Unit 24. That's the Shop Rite shopping center.

According to the shop's Facebook page, Cinnaholic is a "locally owned and operated bakery specializing in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls and homemade cookie dough, brownies and cookies."

Are you ready for this? There are over 40 different icings and toppings to totally up your cinnamon roll game. As they say, your possibilities are endless.

Incase you're wondering, all of their products are 100% vegan (I know my Vegan friends are always looking for more choices). They are also dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Wow...you should see what they can do for your wedding. Click here for the details. Imagine a DIY cinnamon roll bar...omg, yum. Your guests would love that. I know I would.

Check out all of their other catering by clicking here.

No Grand Opening date has been announced yet, but, I'll be sure to let you know as soon as I find out. I can't wait.

The menu is so fun. Check it out here. The Cinnacakes feed up to 15 people.

PS. According to the website, there's another location opening in Marlton too. There's one open now in Sea Girt.

