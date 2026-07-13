It was about this time last year that I told you a Spouts Farmers Market was on its way to East Windsor and now, the highly anticipated opening date has finally been set, according to TAPinto East Windsor/Hightstown.

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening soon in East Windsor, NJ

You may have noticed. Sprouts is moving in to the East Windsor Village shopping center on Princeton-Hightstown Road. It will be where the Kohl's store once was. Other stores in the strip mall include Target, Bath & Body Works, TJ Maxx, Patel Brothers, and more.

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Sprouts opening day in East Windsor is August 21

Get ready to shop. Opening day is Friday, August 21. Sprouts will reveal more details about the grand opening celebration as it gets closer.

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A representative for Sprouts is looking forward to the opening, saying, "A lease has been signed for a new store in East Windsor, NJ. We're excited to bring fresh, better-for-you products to Central Jersey."

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The trendy grocery store will feature fresh, natural, organic, and healthy items. There will be gluten-free, plant-based, keto, paleo, non-GMO options. The store will carry well-known brand names, as well as its own Sprouts brand. There are deals of the month, and you can become a rewards member to save money on what you purchase.

This will be the first Sprouts Farmers Market location in Mercer County

This will be the first Sprouts Farmers Market location in Mercer County. Another location is planned for Hamilton Township. I reported back in October that it will be in the Mercerville Shopping Center on Route 33.

Check out the Sprouts Farmers Market website here and get ready to shop in the new East Windsor, NJ store, starting August 21.