Look Inside This $1.9 Million Newtown Home For Sale

Having a house with a pool, a tennis court, a separate guest house and a mini wine cellar would be a dream come true. It doesn't sound like a cheap house that's for sure. In Newtown, you will be able to find this dream house for $1,980,000. That is not in my price range that is for sure. That, almost, 2 million dollar house has you looking at an estimated $10,629 monthly mortgage, according to cbhre.com.

This Newtown house located at 299 Woodhill Rd, Newtown has 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, 5 garages, 1 pool, a waterfront, and it sits on 4.56 acres. It's just beautiful.