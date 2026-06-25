I wasn't sure I believed the rumors floating around that another local business had closed for good, because when I drove by last night, some of the lights were still on, but it's true, unfortunately.

The Borscht Belt in Newtown has closed permanently

The Borscht Belt in the Village at Newtown South shopping center closed up shop after lunch service on Father's Day (June 21), according to The Patch.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

The news was confirmed with Facebook post that read in part, "Thank you for being a Mensch." The deli said it appreciated its loyal customers over the past three years in business.

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The Belt is opening in Quaker Bridge Mall in July 2026

If you're a fan, don't worry, you can still find all your deli favorites like the huge Reubens, Matzah Ball soup, potato latkes, brisket and pastrami sandwiches at the Chestnut Hill location, food truck festivals in the Bucks County area this summer, and it's coming soon to Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, New Jersey (Mercer County).

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The mall's website has it on the upper level in the food court, near Sarku Japan. It's going to be a new dual concept called The Belt. You'll find hand-carved sandwiches and smashburgers. It's expected to open in July.

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Look at this. Wow.

One of the owners of the Newtown deli, Mike Dalewicz, said, “We’re grateful beyond words to the Hunterdon and Bucks County communities that supported us from day one. While we’re closing this location, this is the start of a new chapter, not the end."

The Borscht Belt opened in Newtown in 2020

The Borscht Belt in Newtown opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, back in 2020, and quickly became a place for comfort food during scary times.

Good luck with your next chapter. You'll be missed in Newtown.