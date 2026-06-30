What will be going into the space where Rocco's at The Brick in Newtown once was, if anything?

New restaurant coming soon to the old Rocco's at The Brick in Newtown

That question has been on the minds of so many locals and foodies from all over the area, and I finally have an answer. A new restaurant is coming soon.

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Rocco's at The Brick closed for good in November 2025

As you may know, Rocco's at The Brick on Washington Avenue, a popular restaurant for many years, closed its doors without warning back in November of 2025. The unexpected news sent shock waves throughout the community and left loyal customers with so many questions. Will gift cards be refunded? What about our Thanksgiving reservations? Will another restaurant be taking over? It was a mess.

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The new restaurant is called Donatelli's

Fast forward a few months, and there's progress. Donatelli's is the new restaurant coming soon to The Brick Hotel.

Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS

There will be steak, seafood and more

Not many details are known yet, but I was told major renovations are in the works and it's going to be gorgeous. I can't wait to see Among the menu items will be prime steak and prime seafood with an Italian flair.

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There will be outdoor seating on the beautiful patio and the new restaurant is working on getting approval on an outdoor bar.

Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS

The new restaurant is hoping to open in August

Donatelli's is hoping for an August opening. I will let you know as soon as I find out the grand opening information. Get ready for Donatelli's, Newtown. It's going to be great.

Donatelli's will be located at 1 Washington Avenue in Newtown.