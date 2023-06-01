Look Inside This $25 Million Jersey Shore Home For Sale

This may be the most expensive house in the market down at the Jersey Shore. A house was just listed on Zillow for just about $25 million in Avalon, New Jersey. This house is just stunning.

It’s a 6 bedroom 8 bathroom hearse that’s listed at being 7,240 square feet. The house has only been listed on Zillow for about a week or so now, so I’m curious to see how long it takes for it to sell. This place really does have such an amazing space and also comes with some great amenities.

It’s a beachfront home right in Avalon, New Jersey that’s got an ocean view, a lap pool, a home gym, and more. Who says the Jersey Shore isn’t a classy place? When you look at the few pictures they have posted, it really is stunning. It’s completely modernized from the floors to the appliances.

The best part about this home is that it still has a homey vibe, even though it’s so modern and big. Sometimes when you see these huge mansions, they almost look or feel more like a hotel than a home, but I think this house has the perfect balance. It of course has central air and is a single-family home.

If this is in your price range, there are options to tour it on Zillow, but if you’re like me, you can just scroll through the pictures below and admire its beauty. The house is located right on the beach in Avalon at 5499 Dune Dr, Avalon, New Jersey.

Look Inside This $25 Million Jersey Shore Home This Avalon, NJ home has been put on the market for just under $25 million