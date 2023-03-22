This Popular New Jersey Taco Joint Is Opening A New Location In Asbury Park

Let's talk tacos!

I don't know about you, but tacos are one of my favorite foods of all time.

There's just so much you can do with them that makes them such a fun and versatile meal, or even a quick snack.

Around Ocean County, there are a ton of places that I like to go to grab tacos from time to time.

There's a Tacotastic right down the street from the station, which is dangerous because I'll "forget" to pack lunch once or twice a week so I can swing in.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

I'm yet to try Beach Tacos but I've heard they're really good as well.

Another really popular spot is El Ranchero off Hooper.

What's really exciting in my eyes, is when a local restaurant expands around the Jersey Shore, especially when they specialize in authentic Mexican food.

What Local Taco Shop Is Rapidly Expanding Near Ther Jersey Shore?

The restaurant currently has one location in Belmar, and it specializes in authentic Tijuana-style food.

Owner Edwin Vazquez said that he wants to create the In-and-Out of the Mexican food world, and I'm all here for it.

Currently, Vazquez has one location in Belmar and is getting ready to open a second location in Asbury Park sometime around May.

Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash

In addition, he's also looking to expand his restaurant to two more New Jersey locations!

One spot he's scouting out is East Brunswick, and another one is right here in Ocean County in Brick!

According to Patch, Los Barbaros Birria is planning on having four locations around the Jersey Shore, and New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Asbury Park restaurant will be located at 704 Main Street in Asbury Park.

While you're waiting for the grand opening, here are a few more awesome taco spots to check out around the Jersey Shore.

Your Ultimate Guide For The Best Tacos At The Jersey Shore Grab a margarita, a side of salsa and let's go!