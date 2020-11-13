Love Starbucks Holiday Drinks? You Should Try The Santa Clause Frappuccino

Starbucks Holiday drinks are finally back and I've definitely already gotten like five Caramel Brulee Lattes. But that's besides the point.

If you're loving the holiday spirit but still want a cold drink from Starbucks, this is the perfect solution. It's the Santa Clause Frappuccino from the secret menu. And if you don't know, the secret menu means it can be made, but it's not officially offered on their main menu.

Look how festive it is -

So cute and such holiday vibes! So here's how you order it according to Delish -

All you have to do is ask for a vanilla bean Frappuccino to start, then ask for a layer of strawberry puree on the bottom and in the middle. Get your Frappuccino topped with whipped cream and Christmas sprinkles, and the finished product will be a blend of white and red that will give you all the Christmas vibes and tastes like a strawberry shortcake.

YUM. While you're grabbing a drink, you should probably grab something to eat too. I tried their Sugar Plum Danish the other day and OMG, you need to try it. It's delicious.

So next time you want a holiday drink from Starbucks but aren't in the mood for the usual menu, try this one out!

