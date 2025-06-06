I have some exciting news for you.

After Joann's Fabrics declared bankruptcy and closed all of its stores I saw so many questions on social media asking fellow sewers and crafters where to get supplies since their go-to store was now closed.

I have the answer for you. Michaels.

Michaels bought Joann brands

USA Today is reporting the craft retailer announced yesterday it has bought Joann's "intellectual property and private label brands - including the Big Twists brands."

This means Michael's will be expanding. The expansion has already started, actually.

Michaels to add over 600 products

The article says it will be adding over 600 products including more fabric, yarn, and sewing products.

Brother and Singer sewing machines, Oliso Smart Irons, and needle sewing kits from DMC and Loops & Threads will be available in stores and online later this year.

Michaels hopes to attract Joann customers

This is a big deal for Michaels as they'll likely get an influx of new customers, that were Joann's customers.

Michaels said in the announcement that they've had an increase in searches on its website for "fabric" and "sewing" over the past year, so this is a smart move for the company.

CEO of Michaels, David Boone, said in a statement, "We're honored to have the opportunity to welcome Joann customers into our creative community and are committed to delivering the selection, value, and inspiration they are looking for at Michaels."

Michaels has over 1,300 stores all over the country (in 49 states) and in Canada.

I'm excited about this news as a fan of Joann and Michaels.

For more information click here.