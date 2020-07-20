Luau at Laurita Winery Next Weekend

Need a little escape from all the coronavirus craziness? Laurita Winery in New Egypt is hosting a Luau next weekend, according to their website.

You can make a reservation now for Luau at Laurita. It will be Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd. The two reservation times each day are from Noon - 4pm or 5 - 9pm. It's $15 per person. Children are welcome to join the fun. Kids under 2 are free. You can get tickets here. It's going to be in their Grove outdoor area, near the main stage and the Grove bar. There will be tables available for your party of 4,6, or 8 people, and you have to book the table to capacity (your party of 4 can't sit at a table for 8). You'll have to buy your first round of drinks online, to help with social distancing and avoid a crowd at the bar when everyone first get there. In an effort to stay virus-free, you're being asked to pay for all other drinks and food from food trucks by credit card and avoid passing cash.

Grab your family and friends (and your Hawaiian shirts, shorts, and dresses), this sounds like something you don't want to miss. Besides drinking Laurita's amazing wines and sangria, there will be island music, and performances throughout the day by the South Pacific Island Dancers, including traditional Hawaiian Dancers and Samoan Fire Knife Dancers (that sounds so cool, doesn't it?). There will be two shows per reservation time.

If you skipped your tropical vacation this year, this is a perfect way to spend the afternoon or evening.

Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Road in New Egypt, NJ.