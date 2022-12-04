Laurita Winery’s Holiday Brunch Is On For 2022

The holiday season is in full swing and there’s so much to do to celebrate right in our area! Laurita Winery is one of New Jersey’s most popular wineries and they always have a packed schedule during the holidays.

They just announced they’re going to be hosting the cutest Holiday Brunch coming up soon and it looks like a waitlist you’ll for sure want to jump on!

This time of year is so hectic for everyone so it’s time to sit back relax and wind down with a glass of wine. Laurita Winery’s Holiday Brunch is coming up on December 18 this year and apparently, this is one of their most popular events that they do!

Tickets are going for $64.95 per person and $45 for kids 12 and under. All of the food and drinks you could imagine are included and the best part is the scenery. Laurita has been a hotspot in the state for some time now and they really get festive for the holidays.

So, if you’re looking for a fun, festive idea that’s completely stress-free, you’re for sure going to want to check this event out.

Tickets are officially on sale, but you’re going to want to grab them soon before they sell out! All the details and more can be found on Laurita Winery’s official site.

