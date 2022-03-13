St. Patrick's Day beer JuliÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¡n Rovagnati/ ThinkStock Meda loading...

Saint Patrick's Day, and you know what that means: the booze will be flowing freely. Have you ever thought about why people associate Saint Patrick's Day with drinking? Well, I am going to tell you. The holiday first started to honor Saint Patrick on the anniversary of his death. Lenten food and alcohol restrictions were temporarily removed by the Christian people for this holiday, and this could explain why drinking has become synonymous with St. Patty’s Day. In fact, after Mardi Gras and New Year's Eve, it is the booziest holiday of the year.

Of course, it is never good to overdo it on the alcohol and we absolutely do not want to get behind a wheel if we plan to drink on St. Patty's Day, but beyond that, if you are trying to watch your calories, some of the St. Patrick's Day drinks will not make that easy. However, if you still want to stay in the Irish Spirit, without the added calories, we have three of the best drink options below.