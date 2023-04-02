Gym Etiquette 101

Yep, you can set your watch to it. As warmer weather approaches, people start to imagine themselves in shorts, sleeveless shirts, and, dare I say it, bathing suits!

Nothing like those thoughts to get everyone back to the gym, even if it only lasts a few months. A crowded gym means that everyone needs to be on their best behavior to help each other enjoy their workout. If you’re returning to the gym to get in shape for summer, it can be easy to forget the little things when you're focusing on your workout. One of my biggest pet peeves? When someone sits on a workout machine as if they own it while resting between sets. That is not how it is done. It is not a park bench. Get up and let someone else use it.

Here are the gym etiquette pointers you need to make sure everyone has a pleasant and safe experience at the gym for yourself and others.