You know the saying from the movie, Field of Dreams, "If you build it, they will come." Oh boy, they certainly did come, in droves, for the grand opening of the newest Lululemon store in South Jersey.

Lululemon is now open in Ocean City, New Jersey

Lululemon officially opened this morning (Friday, August 8) in Ocean City.

The picture in the post above was the calm before the storm. Haha. Hundreds of people began to show up soon after this picture was taken to wait in line for the doors to open at 10 am.

It's where Ron Jon's Surf Shop was on Asbury Avenue

If the space looks familiar, lululemon took over where Ocean City's first Ron Jon's Surf Shop was on Asbury Avenue, the shopping district in the quaint New Jersey shore town.

Just before the doors flung open, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, other town officials, and lululemon representatives.

There was free coffee during the grand opening

When the store opened, guests flooded in, checking out the merchandise. They were treated to coffee at the cutest coffee bar, courtesy of Ocean City's popular coffee spot, Holiday Coffee.

Although some Ocean City residents prefer to shop local, lululemon is sure to be a hit with bennies and shoobies alike.

Lululemon caters to tweens and up, carrying activewear, loungewear, shoes, and accessories. My 16-year-old loves her lulu leggings, wristlet, water bottle, and more. We can't wait to check out the new store.

When you're "down the shore" as some from New Jersey, including me, call it, there's are many opportunities to be active, and when you're on vacation, there's more time to enjoy outdoor activities...walking on the boardwalk, biking, running on the beach, playing pickleball, and lululemon has your wardrobe for all of those things.

Stop by if you're in the area. The new lululemon is located on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, NJ.

