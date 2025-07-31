It's ice cream szn (the trendy way to spell it), and if you want to cool down and enjoy some of the best ice cream in the country, look no further than New Jersey.

Mercer County, NJ ice cream shop named among best in America

A very popular ice cream shop in Mercer County has been named among the best ice cream shops in America, according to Livability. Wow. That's a huge honor. If you're familiar with this place, you won't be surprised at all.

The ice cream is handmade with local ingredients

You'll find handmade flavors there you've never even dreamed of, but are the best you've ever had. They call them "inventive" flavors, artisan ice cream. There are also baked sweets in the cutest shop around.

The bent spoon in Princeton named one of the Best Ice Cream Shops in America

The ice cream shop that has earned this honor is the bent spoon in Palmer Square, downtown Princeton. Note - I didn't make a mistake, the name of the shop is in lowercase letters.

Livability says, "Artisan ice cream lovers in New Jersey are smitten with The Bent Spoon. This shop may be small, but it has created quite a stir among the people of Princeton. Everything is made from scratch and utilizes seasonal ingredients from local producers, which means nobody leaves disappointed. And if you feel like branching out from your usual waffle cone order, you can always splurge on some European-style hot chocolate topped with their decadent homemade marshmallows or one of their unique scoops of the day."

the bent spoon has unique many flavors

Speaking of unique scoops in the summer, I've had their Sweet Corn ice cream, made with NJ sweet corn, of course. Other flavors past and present include Peppermint "Schtick" for Christmas in July, Lemon Lilac, Ricotta Pistachio, Carrot Cake, Glinda & Elphaba for Wicked fans, Irish Potato ice cream, Pizelle, and so many more.

Do yourself a favor and go check it out.

You can find the bent spoon at 35 Palmer Square in Princeton, NJ.

Congratulations on this well-deserved honor. To see the rest of the best in America, click here.

