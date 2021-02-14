Machine Gun Kelly to Star in Film Alongside His Daughter

Machine Gun Kelly has landed a new movie role that will provide a little extra family time on the set, as his daughter has also been cast in the film. The movie is called One Way and it stars Kelly, who acts under his given name Colson Baker, as Freddy, a thief whose robbery of his former crime boss leaves him in a precarious position.

The film also stars Kevin Bacon as Freddy's father, as well as Euphoria star Storm Reid, Raised By Wolves actor Travis Fimmel, Drea de Mateo, Rhys Coiro, Meagan Holder, Thomas Francis Murphy, Luis Da Silva, Jr., Danny and Scotty Bohnen and MGK's daughter, Casie Baker.

The musician/actor shared his "proud dad" moment on social media, explaining, "My daughter is in this movie with me and I just saw her name on the press release. I'm a proud dad." He also credited the newly cast Reid, who will play a key role in the movie, adding, "Storm is so talented. Dope cast."

Deadline reports that the film will be directed by Andrew Baird and that principal photography has begun in Georgia.

The description for the film reveals that Baker's Freddy goes on the run after the robbery, but is suffering from a potentially fatal wound. Escaping to the California desert, he calls his father for help but gets betrayed and is left with few choices left to survive.

It has not been announced as of yet when the film will be released.