Macy’s NYC Storefront Pays Tribute to Healthcare Workers

The Macy's in New York City in Herald Square is a famous store that most tourists visit when they take their trip to the city. I know for me, whenever I am in the area, I always like to check it out, especially the storefront displays, because they always get so creative. This year, Macy's created their storefront windows with a display that thanks healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers, for everything they've done and everything they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. Daily Mail reports, the theme this year is "Give, Love, Believe" and it is a beautiful display as you can tell from the pictures below.

I can't even imagine being a healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic. I have some many friends and family that are in the healthcare field and I am constantly asking them for updates and I keep urging them to stay as safe as they can. Most nurses and doctors have never seen a pandemic before and I know that for a lot, it's frightening. Whatever we can do to thank these people on the frontlines of this virus, I am all for. They are amazing work and deserved to be recognized. I hope many healthcare workers can walk by Macy's in New York City and smile and know that their work is not going unnoticed. If you are a healthcare worker, first responder or an essential worker reading this post right now, I THANK YOU! You are putting your health on the line to protect others and that is not something that everyone is willing to do.