Made in America is back on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway for Labor Day Weekend 2022. This year's show is headlined by Tyler, The Creator, and Bad Bunny.

So we've got your insiders to guide to the show.

We put together our insider's guide for you with everything you may need to know, from entrance information to ticketing details to policies and more for Philadelphia's largest annual music festival.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets are on sale now at MadeinAmericaFest.com, including single-day passes, by the way. Made in America is always one of our favorite events of the year, and we've gone to it almost every year in recent memory.

So we're the ultimate experts to answer your questions below (including some true pro-tips that you won't find anywhere else).

Keep scrolling to answer all of your questions that you need to know BEFORE you go to the show!