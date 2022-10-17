Madonna Christens Viral ‘Period Ahh Period Uhh’ Song With Sexy TikTok

Madonna is officially in her TikTok era.

The Queen of Pop went viral Oct. 9 for participating in a TikTok trend where she seemingly came out. She also joined TikTok personality Terri Joe on a livestream Oct. 13.

Now, she's back at it again with a video set to the viral "Period Ahh Period Uhh" song.

In the video, Madonna — seen wearing lingerie, fishnet tights and harnesses in what appears to be her bathroom — dances to the track that spawned a slew of memes after going viral.

She also lip-syncs the lyrics and flashes her middle finger to the camera.

Watch below:

Viewers reacted in Madonna's comments section.

"If Madonna actually reads these comments, I hope your heart is happy and you’re surrounded by people who love you," one person wrote.

"When I’m older I want to be like Madonna," another fan commented.

"What in the 80s is happening?" someone else joked.

In a reaction video, the TikTok user behind the viral song, Britt Barbie, watches Madonna dance to her song with a look of shock.

Watch below:

"Period Ahh Period Uhh" is a song by TikToker @BrittBarbie3, who re-popularized the slang phrase in a back-to-school haul video in August 2022.

For every item in her haul, she exclaimed, "Period, ahh!," which comes from the AAVE term "periodt" or "period," which is typically used for emphasis at the end of a sentence or statement.

The phrase has become a sort of catchphrase for the TikTok teen, as well as the basis for her debut song.

Several other celebrities have posted videos set to "Period Ahh Period Uhh" on TikTok, including Bebe Rexha and Chloe Bailey, with Madonna being just the latest.

Meanwhile, Britt Barbie posted a video on Oct. 8 calling herself the "female Eminem" in a rap verse.