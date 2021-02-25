Makeup Hack for Keeping Your Lipstick Off Your Mask

If you know me, you know that I was and still am obsessed with the Obama's. I loved everything about them and still follow both Barack and Michelle on all social media accounts. Michelle is stunning and I am in awe of her. She always looks stunning and carries herself so well. I know that she has a team of people helping her and one of those people is her makeup artist Carl Ray. Good Morning America says that Carl has a trick for keeping your lipstick on under your mask. If you wear lipstick, I'm sure you've run into this problem during the pandemic.

Carl Ray's step by step instructions are in his Instagram post below. You can also see them written out in this article by Good Morning America.

I swear this pandemic has changed me in so many ways. I am definitely more paranoid about may things. I can constantly washing my hands, I make sure when people come over, I spray surfaces with Microban, I even spray my couches after they leave and Now with mask wearing, of course I wear it everywhere, but I know women struggle with maskne and just makeup problems in general because of masks. If I know I am going to be wearing a mask the entire time when I'm going out, I don't bother putting on foundation or blush, what's the point? I do that know that salons that offer spray tans, eyelash extensions and eyebrow tinting are doing wonderfully right now because people want permanent makeup and also, because you can only see your eyes when you wear a mask. I, myself have been getting these treatments done and they are fantastic. But the lipstick I've definitely struggled with, because most of the time when you take off your mask, it's gone. I will definitely be trying Carl's hack.