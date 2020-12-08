I’m sure by now you all know that I do three things everyday; I eat, sleep, and scroll through social media. I feel like I always find the weirdest things. As I’m scrolling I come across this video of this guy doing the most random thing I have ever seen.

Let's back up for a second. The first thing that you see in this video is Barnes and Noble. For a second I thought to myself, “Wow, that looks so familiar.” It was one of those moments where I thought it was familiar, but only because that is a huge and popular store, so there’s no way that's one that I go to. Then as the video progresses it gets weirder. Take a look for yourself.

There is a guy in the parking lot jamming out.....hard. I have so many questions. Who is this guy? Why is he there? Why doesn't he have on a coat? I know it's cold out. It’s been about 40 degrees for the past week. Why is this his parking lot of choice? Does he come here often? I guess sometimes you just have that one spot that really does it for you. Most importantly, how did he plug in his electric guitar and amp? He's literally in the middle of the parking lot.

And then it dawned on me. The parking lot that this young (or old I don't really know) man is jamming out in is the parking lot at the Court at Oxford Valley. Sound familiar? That’s because this is in Fairless Hills! This parking lot is literally right across the road from Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place.

All I know is that everybody got a free show that day.Screw paying to see ‘The Furry & Bright Christmas Drive-Thru’ at Sesame Place. This guy gave us a free one, where you can socially distance yourself.

