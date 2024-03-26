UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

It was a bit of a scary morning in Fairless Hills, Pa. at both Pennsbury High School East and Pennsbury High School West.

Police responded to the school around 11 a.m., according to a report from LevittownNow.com. The all-clear was given around 11:20 a.m. following a brief police response and investigation.

A student reported that they had heard a gunshot from a nearby neighborhood as classes were changing during the school day, the district's superintendent Dr. Thomas Smith tells the media.

Students returned immediately to the buildings as police responded to the area to investigate the report.

Their investigation found that the sound was likely caused by a piece of landscaping equipment being used in the area.

An all-clear was given, but that wasnot before some panicked rumors swirled on social media mid-morning.

The good news, however, is that we've confirmed that classes and operations in both schools have resumed as normal.