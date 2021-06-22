Man Rides Hoverboard Over Times Square, NY

Credit: Hunter Kowald via YouTube

When you were watching the Spider-Man movie did you ever just wish you could fly around the city on the Green Goblin hoverboard? Or perhaps just see the Green Goblin himself flying over the city?

It can't be just me that would want to experience that.

People that were in Times Square in Manhattan did not see the Green Goblin fly over them but we can say they had a fairly close experience. On Twitter, we found a video of an individual that was flying over people in Times Square on a hoverboard.

The individual flying over Times Square was wearing an all-black outfit as well as a black helmet. The person was just chilling as if it was normal to just fly over everyone on a hoverboard. The hoverboard does look like an oversized drone.

This person flying over Times Square did leave people with mixed feelings. Some Twitter users said "This is what I pictured the year 2021 to look like when I was a kid" and I agree with @whatisnewyork on Instagram. Others on Twitter said, "Next time you wonder why it's 2021 and we don't have flying cars yet, imagine what the skies would sound like with thousands of those lawnmower."

From the sound of the video, we can all agree that it did have an excessively loud sound.

After doing some research we found out that the Gothamist reached out to NYPD for comments and were told that "it’s illegal to take off in an aircraft outside of the local airports, and we know they’ve been investing in various drone and anti-drone equipment."

Either way, that is a Spider-Man fanatic's dream to be able to do something like that but don't try it because it looks dangerous. PS...I don't think we humans are ready for that to be a normal thing.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: New York, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Times Square
Categories: Afternoons with E, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top