Whoa. This is quite an honor. The best shopping center in the county has been named and it's right in Bucks County, according to a new press release.

Peddler's Village voted best shopping center in America

Any guesses? If you've been there, there's no doubt you agree. It's Peddler's Village in Lahaska. USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2026 are out, and the beloved shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination for over 64 years has been ranked #1. Last year it made it to the top 3, but this year it came out on top.

READ MORE: One of the best candy shops in the U.S. is in Peddler's Village

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There are over 65 specialty shops in Peddler's Village

Peddler's Village is one of my favorites places to visit. There are over 65 unique specialty shops and boutiques, most of which are locally owned small businesses. You'll find clothes, accessories, home goods, furniture, art, collectibles, books, toys, and so much more.

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Huge sand sculptures are on display for the summer in Peddler's Village

There's always something fun happening at Peddler's Village from family-friendly entertainment to fun festivals throughout the year. Right now, bring your family to see the handmade, massive sand sculptures throughout the Village. The detail is amazing. They take you on a road trip through America, in honor of our country's 250th anniversary.

READ MORE: Massive sand sculptures take over Peddler's Village this summer

“We’re incredibly honored to be named the number one shopping center in the country by USA Today,” said Donna Jamison, CEO of Peddler’s Village. “More than 60 years ago, my father and mother, Earl and Sheila Jamison, founded Peddler’s Village with the vision of creating a destination that was both unique and welcoming. In 2026, I’m proud that we continue to carry out that vision year after year by providing an exceptional experience for our guests and receiving national recognition for those efforts.”

Peddler's Village is filled with historic charm, stunning architecture, and beautiful landscaping. If you haven't visited, it's about time you do. It's located in Lahaska, PA, in the heart of historic Bucks County.