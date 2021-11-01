Mangia! You Can Go On a Tony Soprano Eating Tour in New Jersey

If you're a huge fan of The Sopranos TV series, you know food was always a huge part of the storyline. Now, you can eat your way around New Jersey like Tony Soprano.



This four-hour tour, put on by On Location Tours, actually begins in Manhattan, New York, according to Travel + Leisure. Eventually, you cross back into the Garden State and make your way to several eateries made famous by the show.

Pizza Land on Belleville Turnpike in N. Arlington, NJ

Google Maps

Get our free mobile app

Centanni's Meat Market (known as Satriale's Pork Store on The Sopranos) on 2nd Ave. in Elizabeth, NJ

Stock the freezer here...with MEATS, not dead bodies.

Google Maps

Holsten's on Broad St. in Bloomfield, NJ (where Meadow Soprano could've used some help parallel parking, lol and where Tony Soprano most likely met his end)

Google Maps

Searchlight Diner is also reportedly part of your journey. And, FYI, Joseph Gannascoli, who played Vito on The Sopranos, has been known to surprise tour guests. Pretty cool.

Check out more on The Sopranos tour here. Mangia!

