Last year it was a total solar eclipse that captivated the nation in the spring, and this year it's a Lunar Eclipse that will have millions of Americans looking up to the sky to witness history.

What time will it peak in your area? We have that info down below for you (keep scrolling for a town-by-town breakdown).

Some may argue that a Lunar Eclipse isn't as exciting as a Solar Eclipse, but it's a great reason to stay up late at night and enjoy the magic of science. So it's kind of exciting.

What Can NJ, Philly & PA Expect During the March 13-March 14 Lunar Eclipse?

Well, NASA says that a Lunar Eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. As a result, Earth blocks sunlight that normally reaches the moon.

So... instead of that sunlight hitting the moon’s surface, Earth's shadow falls on it.

It's been about three years since we've seen a total lunar eclipse like this, so you may have forgotten what it looks like. Well, we'll refresh your memory.

Here's a pic from a lunar eclipse back in 2018:

The July 2018 Lunar Eclipse Getty Images loading...

Total lunar eclipses are often called a "blood moon" because the moon tends to turn a shade of red as its covered by the Earth's shadow.

Everything You Need to Know for Thursday Night's Lunar Eclipse in NJ & PA

In our area the lunar eclipse will generally begin around 11:57 p.m. on March 13.

Totality itself, however, will only last for about an hour from about 2:25 a.m. until about 3:30 a.m. This is when you'll want to look up to the sky if you're awake.

In fact, we have more of a town-by-town breakdown here:

March 14, 2025 - Lunar Eclipse Times For Philly, PA & NJ These are the times when you should expect to see the lunar eclipse across Philadelphia, southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey. Information is from the National Solar Observatory. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST