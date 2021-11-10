Mariah Carey Emerges From the Sea for McDonald’s Holiday Collab

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is for you to try her new Mariah Menu at McDonald's.

Everyone has their favorite menu items at McDonald's, including Mariah Carey — and now she and the fast food giant are teaming up to spread some tasty holiday cheer. According to Just Jared, the icon's favorite items on the menu include the Big Mac, classic cheeseburger, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and the signature warm apple pie.

"Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves! And starting on Dec. 13, we're spreading the holiday cheer to all of you every single day, for 12 straight," Carey says in a new commercial for the collaboration.

McDonald's also promoted the team-up on Instagram with a slideshow of promotional images for the Mariah Menu. Our favorite is the over-the-top second image, which shows a glamorous Carey emerging from the sea as a giant McDonald's highway sign towers over her in the background. Scroll through to see for yourself:

According to a press release per People, Carey stated that "some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has [our own] go-to order. Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles."

The Mariah Menu officially launches at McDonald's Dec. 13 and will be available through Dec. 24. According to the commercial, customers can get one free menu item off the Mariah Menu by spending $1 or more on the McDonald's app.

Carey is just one of many artists who have collaborated with McDonald's recently. Other collaborators include BTS, Saweetie, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

