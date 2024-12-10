Get ready, New Jersey! The most festive night of the year is coming to Newark this Friday night.

Yes, the "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas Tour to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, December 13, 2024. This year's tour is called Christmas Time!

And, of course that means she'll perform ALL of our holiday favorites, so of course, there's a lot of demand and interest in this year's show.

From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What time is Mariah Carey's Concert in Newark, NJ?

The "show" begins at 7:30 p.m., according to arena officials at the Prudential Center.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Mariah Carey's Concert in Newark at the Prudential Center?

It does not appear as if there's an opening act on the tour.

What Time Will Mariah Carey Perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ?

We've dug into the set times from some of Mariah's stops earlier on this tour, and it appears as if she takes to the stage right at 8:30 p.m. each night so far.



Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the concession stand or pregaming in Newark, before the show, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 8:15 p.m. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

All set times are, of course, subject to change as well.

What Is the Setlist for Mariah Carey's Christmas Concert at the Prudential Center?

We dug into some of her past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on December 13.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Mariah Carey's Newark Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Mariah Carey in Newark, NJ?

Some tickets are currently available directly via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, we found more tickets avaialble on all of the usual resale websites (as of December 9). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Mariah Carey Concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ?

There are several parking facilities within close proximity to Prudential Center.

There are SEVERAL lots available in that immediate area — with parking costing approximately $40 at each lot.

You can purchase in advance or pay on site the day of the show. If you are arriving the day of the show, just follow the signs and pay onsite.

To purchase pre-paid parking, guests must visit Click and Park Reservations to select a date and a parking location.

Since they're mostly private lots, they will be open plenty early, of course.

What is the Bag Policy at the Prudential Center for Mariah Carey Concert 2024?

Bags up to 12"x14" are permitted inside Prudential Center. Backpacks of all sizes however, are not permitted into the arena.

Bag(s) larger than 12" X 14", are not permitted, with the exception of childcare or medical bags, venue officials say.

Are Purses Allowed at the Prudential Center for Mariah Carey's Concert in New Jersey?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 12" by 14", and they are all subject to security inspection of course.