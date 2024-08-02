Just announced!

Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Philadelphia December 3

Once again, Mariah Carey is doing a Christmas concert tour and lucky for you it's coming to Philadelphia, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

C'mon, we all know it's doesn't feel like Christmas until you hear the queen of Christmas (and best-selling female artist of all time) belting out her Christmas classic song, "All I Want For Christmas is You."

So, here's the deal.

The tour is called "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time." She'll be traveling to 20 different cites across America starting November 6.

Carey will be stopping in the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get our free mobile app

The show will take place at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30pm.

She will be performing her massive Christmas hit song, "All I Want For Christmas is You" and more holiday favorites.

Grab your friends and go. It's the perfect way to start feeling those festive holiday vibes.

Here's how you can snag tickets:

Tickets go on sale August 9th

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10 am through LiveNation.com.

You can grab them a few days early through the Verizon presale on Tuesday, August 6th. There will be other presales as well. VIP Packages will also be on sale.

Live Nation says, "This tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album, 'Merry Christmas' and its record-shattering single, All I Want for Christmas is You. The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience."

READ MORE: The Capital Grille opening first Bucks County, PA location.

I do love summer but this news has me humming Christmas tunes.

Bring on the holidays.

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker