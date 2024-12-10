SPOILERS AHEAD: Mariah Carey’s Christmas Setlist at Newark’s Prudential Center 2024
It'll feel like Christmas Friday night in Newark, New Jersey because that's the night that the "Queen of Christmas" comes to town!
Yes, Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas Time Tour to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, December 13, 2024.
Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?
What times does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some social media stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.
Spoilers are ahead.
But! If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions or more for a show at the Prudential Center, we've got that posted for you right here.
What Time Does The Mariah Carey Concert in Newark Start?
OK! So we know that the show shows a 7:30 p.m. start time, but what time will Mariah hit the stage? It looks like Mariah will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. that night.
All of these times, of course, are subject to change.
What Is the Setlist for Mariah Carey's New Jersey Concert at the Prudential Center
Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.
Here's what we think Mariah's setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Sugar Plum Fairy
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Gloria
Joy to the World
Silent Night
O Holy Night
Christmas Time Is in the Air Again
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
Christmas Wrapping (Waitress' Cover)
Deck the Halls / Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Sleigh Ride
Charlie Brown Christmas / Christmas Time Is Here
Miss You Most (at Christmas Time)
When Christmas Comes
Here Comes Santa Claus
Fall in Love at Christmas
Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
Fall In Love at Christmas
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
My All (with Choir)
Mariah Hits Portion:
Emotions
Hero
Fantasy
Always Be My Baby
We Belong Together
Christmas Set 2:
Carol of the Bells
Santa Claus is Coming to Town / Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
Encore:
All I Want For Christmas Is You
