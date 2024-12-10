It'll feel like Christmas Friday night in Newark, New Jersey because that's the night that the "Queen of Christmas" comes to town!

Yes, Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas Time Tour to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?

What times does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some social media stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

Spoilers are ahead.

Get our free mobile app

But! If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions or more for a show at the Prudential Center, we've got that posted for you right here.

What Time Does The Mariah Carey Concert in Newark Start?

OK! So we know that the show shows a 7:30 p.m. start time, but what time will Mariah hit the stage? It looks like Mariah will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. that night.

All of these times, of course, are subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for Mariah Carey's New Jersey Concert at the Prudential Center

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think Mariah's setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Sugar Plum Fairy

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Gloria

Joy to the World

Silent Night

AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare loading...

O Holy Night

Christmas Time Is in the Air Again

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Christmas Wrapping (Waitress' Cover)

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Mariah in Philly

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Mariah in Philly

Deck the Halls / Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Sleigh Ride

Charlie Brown Christmas / Christmas Time Is Here

Miss You Most (at Christmas Time)

Get our free mobile app

When Christmas Comes

Here Comes Santa Claus

Fall in Love at Christmas

Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

Fall In Love at Christmas

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

My All (with Choir)

2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night - Inside Getty Images loading...

Mariah Hits Portion:

Emotions

Hero

Fantasy

Always Be My Baby

We Belong Together

Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Christmas Set 2:

Carol of the Bells

Santa Claus is Coming to Town / Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

Encore:

All I Want For Christmas Is You