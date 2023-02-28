This “High Rollers” Marijuana Lounge is Coming to an Iconic Atlantic City Hotel

The marijuana business is booming in New Jersey, and it's rolling over to Atlantic City!

The Claridge Hotel, an iconic 1920's hotel in Atlantic City (123 S Indiana Ave) has just rolled out a new plan to open a legalized marijuana dispensary and lounge that could open as soon as this summer, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Once the state finalizes approval for regulations for consuming marijuana in public consumption spaces, the plans will be a-go. This could be New Jersey's first public marijuana consumption lounge! Think of it as a weed bar/restaurant.

Once the plans are finalized, The Claridge Hotel, which is no longer a casino, will allocate around $3.2 million for renovations and a new entrance to the High Rollers Dispensary on Pacific Avenue.

The hotel will be using its former casino floor for the dispensary and lounge, utilizing its 100,000 square foot space. Jon Cohn, the owner of High Roller Dispensary says this new lounge will create about 35 jobs!

Per the state's current proposed regulations, the marijuana consumption lounge will not serve food or alcohol. There will also have to be security on hand in the mornings to oversee the crowds that may be waiting when the lounge opens.

If all goes according to plan and the approval is finalized, adults 21 and older will be able to buy marijuana and consume it on the premises.

This is pretty cool! Hopefully it opens this summer according to plan. Will you be checking out the High Rollers Dispensary in Atlantic City? Let us know in the comments!

