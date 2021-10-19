The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. Yay. The tradition continues, like there was any doubt.

The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 26th.

The Martels were featured on...and WON...ABC TV's The Great Christmas Light Fight last year. A huge honor for this Christmas loving family. It was so much fun to watch the show, knowing that I've been there before. Many area families have made going to Martel's Christmas Wonderland a yearly tradition.

The incredible light display will be open 7 days a week until New Year's Day, make sure to like them on Facebook for times of operation, possible weather related closures, and Santa appearances.

Martels Christmas Wonderland is located at 21 Phillips Avenue, Hamilton Township, NJ, 08610. It's near the White Horse Circle, if you're familiar with the area.

Their house is in a regular, residential neighborhood like yours or mine, so parking is tight, just to give you a heads up. Don't let let that stop you, it's a really cool sight.

