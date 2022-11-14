The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited.

The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th.

I'm sure you know by now that the Martel's huge Christmas display was featured on, and WON, ABC TV's holiday special, The Great Christmas Light Fight two years ago. It was so much fun to watch the local family on the show, knowing that I've been there before. Wait until you see the ferris wheel.

So many local families have made going to the Martel's a Christmas family tradition.

The walk-through holiday light display will be open 7 days a week until New Year's Day.

Make sure to LIKE them on Facebook for times of operation, possible weather related closures and Santa appearances.

If you haven't been, take the kids go. You'll love it, it's so festive. It will immediately put you in a holiday mood.

Martel's Christmas Wonderland is located at 21 Philips Avenue, Hamilton Township (Mercer County). If you're familiar with the area, it's near the White Horse Circle.

It's a regular, residential neighborhood like yours and mine, so parking is challenging. The Martel family asks you to be respectful of their neighbors by not blocking their driveways.

I wonder when they start setting up the lights and displays. Hmmm. It must take months. There are millions of lights.

You've got to go check it out.

