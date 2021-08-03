Massive Fire Breaks Out Princeton Theological Seminary
If you’re seeing a ton of smoke in the skies this morning: a large fire has been reported near the campus of Princeton University.
6ABC is reporting that the two-alarm fire, which broke out around 5:15 am, erupted at the Lenox Building on the Seminary property.
Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky for miles. Chopper footage from 6ABC shows extensive damage to the roof.
Route 206 in the immediate area is closed in both directions.
This is a developing story, we’ll have more info soon.
