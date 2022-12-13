Nurses Fired After Mocking Maternity Patients in Viral ‘Ick’ Video

Four nurses have been fired from their jobs in the labor and delivery unit of Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta after a viral TikTok video showed them mocking patients.

The nurses were participating in the TikTok trend where the participant lists their "icks," a.k.a. the things that bother them, about something or someone. "Icks" typically include annoying habits and turnoffs.

"My ick is when you come in for your induction talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’" one of the nurses said in the since-deleted original video.

"My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands," another shared in the controversial clip.

Other "icks" included fathers "asking for a paternity test right outside the room door," mothers refusing pain medication, family members going to the nurse's station too often and fathers "going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama."

"It's the unlimited trips to the nurses' station for me," another nurse added.

According to NBC News, Emory Healthcare condemned the viral video as "disrespectful and unprofessional," adding that it does not "represent our commitment to patient-family-centered care."

"We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video," the hospital said in an Instagram post following the nurses' firing.

According to 11Alive, the original video was viewed over 100,000 times before it was deleted from TikTok.

Viewers on social media were quick to criticize the nurses for making the offensive video.

"My Ick is nurses with these types of vibes," one person on TikTok commented, while another wrote, "So them doing their job gives them an ick??? what?"

Many people online called the nurses "mean girls," like one TikTok comment that read: "Mean girls from high school is 100% accurate."

"As a newly pregnant woman seeing that video made me so insecure and confused because as a first time mom I thought those things were normal to ask," another viewer shared.

A TikTok user named @marissah690 went viral after posting a video in response to the nurses.

"You know what my icks are? One time I had a patient that was super f---ing racist and she called our Black security guards the n-word to their faces multiple times and she got a free cab ride home."

She continued: "My ick is when I had a patient that had a swastika tattoo on his arm who told me I looked like Miss America and then he spit in my face after."

"You know what's not an ick? Treating your patients like normal f---ing human beings. Y'all give us a bad name," she concluded.