I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country.

This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!

One specific spot in New Jersey has not only ranked within the top 50 best pizza spots in the world but also has ranked number 27 on this list.

The shop that’s among the best pizza shops in the entire world is…

I always believe that the further north you go in New Jersey, the better the pizza and bagels get, and this list is proving this to be true! Razza Pizza has also ranked #4 on the best pizza places in the U.S.!

If you’ve never stalked this restaurant on Instagram, you have to now. Just looking at their pictures, you can somewhat get a sense of why this place has ranked where it has.

If you want to try some of this world-renowned pizza, Razza Pizza Artigianale is located at 277 Grove St, Jersey City, New Jersey, 07302!

