The Famous Coca-Cola Caravan Heads To Shady Brook Farm

Another awesome event for the holiday season is coming to Shady Brook Farms this week!

Everywhere I look, I feel like there are more and more things to do for all ages for the holiday and this one made me really excited. Apparently, this is a recurring event for Shady Brook Farms and people are always clearing their schedule to make sure they’re able to stop by for this really cool photo-op.

The farm posted on Facebook that the Coke Caravan is coming back this week and they’re making sure everyone knows before it’s too late.

If you haven’t seen this before, it’s a huge Coca-Cola truck that comes to Shady Brook where you’re able to take pictures in front of the truck, meet their Santa, and even take a picture with the famous Coca-Cola polar bear.

I know you know exactly which polar bear I’m talking about. The best part about this entire thing is that it’s an event that’s completely free of charge! The Coke Caravan drives to a bunch of different places during the holiday season and Shady Borok is one of the stops this year, which is so cool people in our area get to experience this!

Not only will the Caravan be making an appearance, but there are also plenty of other things to do at Shady Brook while you’re there like taking a trip inside of the market, the light show, or even grabbing some of the goodies they have to offer! This is all happening Thursday, December 15th from 6 pm to 9 pm!

Light Up PST Nation: Best holiday displays of 2022 We asked you to show us your brightest, most beautiful holiday displays — and here they are!