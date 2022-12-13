Hey Swifties, Here’s Latest Taylor Swift Ticket Winner!

If you were playing along last week on 94.5 PST you know that we were giving away tickets to the HOTTEST concert of 2023... Taylor Swift at the Linc in Philly next May.

Each day we played a Twisted Taylor Swift Ticket Track. That was three really quick clips of Taylor Swift songs.

And, Swifties: we were. SO. Impressed! Hundreds upon hundreds of you got them right each and every day.

At the end of the week, though, we could only randomly select one winner, and that was Emily C from Pa. Congratulations, Emily!

She says she's taking her mom to the May 13 show at the Linc in Philly, just in time for Mother's Day.

If you were curious what the answers to each day's clips were here they are:

Monday: Our Song, Anti-Hero, Love Story

Tuesday: Lavender Haze, I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space

Wednesday: Anti-Hero, Style, Christmas Tree Farm

Thursday: We Are Never Getting Back Together, ME!, Bejeweled

Friday: Shake It Off, You Belong With Me, Willow

If you didn't win, don't worry just yet cause in 2023 there may be more chances to win on the PST app.

Download it today and turn on our app alerts so you don't miss your chance to win from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!