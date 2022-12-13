This Disgusting Ice Cream Flavor May Hit Shelves In New Jersey Soon

Well, this may be one of the gnarliest ice cream flavors I've ever heard of, and thanks to a company in New York we could see it soon here in New Jersey.

I'm not really one to ever complain about a new flavor of ice cream and seeing how New Jersey is an ice cream lovers' playground I feel kind of bad about it.

New Jersey is home to some of the best ice cream there is whether you want soft serve, hard scoop, gelato, or a sundae as big as your face, if you want it, you can probably find it in Jersey.

That being said, New Jersey is also home to some pretty strange ice cream flavors.

A few months ago I told you about the Jersey Shore ice cream shop Woo-Hoo, which released their flavor 'The Jerz' which consisted of pork roll, blueberry, and sweet corn.

However, I think this may be the ice cream flavor that tips the scale for me, there's no way I could ever try this flavor hitting stores soon.

An ice cream company from New York is now releasing what may be the most unnecessary ice cream flavor I've ever heard of, and it could be coming to New Jersey.

The company in question is called Van Leeuwen, out of New York.

They have some great-looking flavors; like Brown Sugar Chunk, Bourbon Cherries Jubille, and Peanut Butter Brownie Chip.

Those are all well and good, but the company has released a new flavor, and frankly, it sends shivers down my spine.

Eat This Not That reports that Van Leeuwen has released an onion-flavored ice cream.

Onion, you know like that thing you sometimes throw on a burger or hot dog.

Yuck.

Now, the description says that it's a bourbon caramel-onion jam mixed into a pineapple honeycomb base.

The Icecream is available on the Van Leeuwen website as well as in a few retail locations in New York and LA.

There's also a Van Leeuwen stand in the American Dream Mall.

