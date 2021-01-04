Matt James’ Season of the Bachelor Was Filmed Right Here in PA

Its finally here! The historic season of the Bachelor premieres Monday January 4th at 8PM EST. Matt James will be making history as the first ever black lead of the franchise. Let me give you the inside scoop on how this season went down. Things were obviously different than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But did you know Season 25 was filmed right here in Pennsylvania?

In past years the Bachelor and the Bachelorette were filmed in exotic places such as Australia, France, New Zealand, Vietnam, Italy, and Korea. However, given the fact that we are in the middle of a global pandemic, things had to be done a little differently. Filming started back in September of 2020 in Farmington, Pennsylvania. In any other circumstances they would have only started at the resort there, then eventually travel international for the rest of the season. This time they stayed put in PA to adhere to safety protocols that were put in place.

According to the Cinemoholic, Matt James' season was filmed at at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, located at 1001 Lafayette Drive in Farmington. This is a luxury resort in the mountains that sits on 2,000 acres of land.

This would have been only a quick drive for me. Too bad I didn't make it past the first round of auditions. Back when I found out the Matt James was going to be the franchise's next lead, I swallowed my pride and submitted an audition tape to be one of his contestants. I didn't get picked, so I will bitterly be watching the season premiere tonight from my couch like everybody else.