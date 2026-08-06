It's the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in Newtown, as a popular restaurant announces its closure, and a familiar restaurant group taking over.

Ardana Food and Drink in Newtown will be closing its doors permanently

The Patch is reporting that the Christou family, owners of Ardana Food and Drink restaurant in the Village at Newtown shopping center, have sold the space and will be closing for good. It was open for almost 4 years.

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The announcement was made on social media on Wednesday (August 5).

The Instagram post read in part, "After three and a half incredible years, we have made the bittersweet decision to pass the torch at our Newtown location. This decision was not made lightly. Since opening our doors, it has been our privilege to serve the Newtown community. We've had the honor of being part of so many celebrations, family dinners, and everyday moments shared around our tables. We are sincerely grateful for every guest that chose to dine with us, supported our team, and helped make this restaurant what it is today."

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It was also revealed that a deal has been made to sell the restaurant space to the LaScala Restaurant Group. The changeover will take place sometime this fall. If you're not familiar, the LaScala Restaurant Group has 6 restaurants. Click here to learn more.

Ardana assured patrons that its entire team was offered new positions with the new restaurant, whatever it will be. You still have a few months to enjoy Ardana's Newtown location. After the transition, you can still enjoy Ardana's Warrington location, which will still be open.