May is Strawberry Month At Peddler’s Village

Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA (Bucks County), has dubbed May, Strawberry Month, according to a new village Press Release.

In the past, the village has hosted an annual, weekend long, Strawberry Festival. But, this year, the festivities will go on all month long. Yay. Don't miss out on the fun.

The Peddler's Village restaurants have jumped onboard, offering plenty of outdoor dining and strawberry themed specials. There will be concession stands serving food specials, and strawberry -infused alcoholic drinks (now you're talking. lol.)

On the weekends, there will be live entertainment and musical performers.

There will also be a bunch of family friendly things to do like caricatures, pony rides, a petting zoo, jugglers, kids crafts, and more.

The Village specialty shops and boutiques will be having sales and promotions. Check out those details on the free Peddler’s Village app.

Admission to Strawberry Month is free. If I were you, I'd look into making a restaurant reservation. There are so many great options. Hart's Tavern is one of my favorites. Grab your friends and go.

"While Strawberry Month may feel a little different from previous years, Peddler’s Village, together with our restaurants and specialty shops, is ready to serve you with month-long entertainment, activities, specials, and promotions catered to our guests,” said Bob McGowan, Chief Operating Officer of Peddler’s Village. “We strive to make Peddler’s Village a place for people of all ages, and as we kick off our spring and summer festival seasons, we hope you’ll join us for new outdoor events, entertainment, and fun activities for all.”

I just love Peddler's Village and get there as often as I can for shopping, dining, and year round special events.

Hope to see you there.

For more details, click here.